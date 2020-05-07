International canoe group drawing up pair of future-budgets due to corona virus

The International Canoe Federation says it is planning its budget in case the Tokyo Olympics get canceled in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICF says its board “approved two budget scenarios” up to 2022 taking into account “the chance of no competition or Olympics in 2021.”

The ICF is due to get about $16 million from the International Olympic Committee as a share of revenue from the postponed Tokyo Games.

The ICF has postponed or canceled all international events through August. It is due to have an election congress in December when president Jose Perurena steps down after 12 years.