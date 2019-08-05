Iola Bulldogs: 2019 Hometown Heroes

Iola Bulldogs rallied from a 1-4 start to the season, winning their final three district games of the year in convincing fashion to reach the postseason for the seventh straight season.

Two weeks ago Iola ISD hired Kerry Bamburg from Aldine ISD to replace Dwayne Ross.

Bamburg and the Dawgs opened up August camp Monday morning at 12:01am with their traditional 'Midnight Madness'.

The Iola players aren't looking at the coaching change as a negative, but rather embracing it.

"I'm looking forward to him coaching me this year, senior year and looking up to him. Just ready to play with him," said senior receiver\linebacker Zachary Hollingsworth.

"I think he will be a good addition to our coaching staff and we've got another assistant coach coming in and going to be great fits here in Iola," explained lineman/linebacker Kurtis Landry.

"I've seen some of the stuff that he is trying to do. Changing it up a few schemes. Not a whole lot, because we were running the same thing last year and it was working pretty good. So he came in and changed a few schemes and it actually looks like we are about to turn into a really good football team," concluded Bulldog running back/defensive back Colton Boullion.

The Iola Bulldogs will open up the 2019 season on August 30th in Somerville against the Yeguas.