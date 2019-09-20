Iola beats Milano 14-3 in high school football

The Iola Bulldogs hosted the Milano Eagles Friday night.

It was also the final non-district game for Milano.

Both the Eagles and Bulldogs struggled to get their offense going.

First half there would only be there points on the board. That happened with just about a minute left in the second quarter.

Milano's Marcos Ruelas kicked it through the uprights for a 37-yard field goal.

At half Milano was up 3-0 over Iola.

The Bulldogs would make adjustments for the second half.

Third quarter Blake Driver threw a short pass to Adam Crenshaw for an 8-yard touchdown play.

The Bulldogs will also get the 2-point conversion.

Colton Boullion got the ball into the end zone on that play.

Third quarter the game was Iola 8, Milano 3.

Iola came out on top with this one.

Final score: Iola 14- Milano 3.

