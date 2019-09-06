Iola beats Normangee 32-29

Iola started out hot, but the game proved to be a close one with Normangee's second half efforts.

The halftime score favored the Bulldogs 20-7. Quarterback Blake Driver threw a pair of touchdowns, to Colton Boullion and then to Adam Crenshaw. Driver also ran one in on the ground to bring his first half touchdown total to 3.

Normangee battled back in the second half, but Iola did just enough to hold on with the win 32-29.

Iola will look to move to 3-0 when they travel to Anderson-Shiro next week on 9/13.