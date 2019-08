The Iola Lady Bulldog volleyball team picked up a three set victory over Madisonville Friday evening 25-15, 25-21, 25-18 at Mustang Gym.

The loss was the first of the season for Madisonville (0-1), while Iola (4-0) stayed undefeated on the season.

Iola will head back to Fairfield to wrap up their season opening tournament and then head to Burton on Tuesday for a 5pm match.