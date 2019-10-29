Iola sweeps Normangee for a share of the district title

Iola volleyball beat Normangee 25-9, 25-19, 25-16 Tuesday night at Bulldog gym in their regular season finale.

The Lady Bulldogs got off to a quick start in the first set to go up 19-2. Normangee rallied, but Iola closed out the first set 25-9.

The Lady Panthers kept the second set close, but Iola once again pulled away for the 25-19 win and then finished things off in the third set.

Iola finishes the regular season with a share of the district title with Leon. The two teams will flip a coin to determine who gets the one seed in the playoffs.

The high school volleyball playoffs start next Tuesday.