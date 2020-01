Iola opened up district 26-2A play with a 54-46 win over Snook Friday night at Bulldog Gym.

Iola started out hot jumping out to a 11-3 lead. Snook was able to battle back and cut the lead at the half 25-23. The game stayed close throughout the second half, but the Bulldogs were able to pull away 54-46 to move to 1-0 in district and 14-5 overall.

Iola will be back at home Tuesday to take on Somerville. Snook will host Normangee on Tuesday.