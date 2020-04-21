Italian teams favor finishing soccer season

The 20 clubs in Italy’s top soccer division have unanimously voted in favor of finishing the current season.

The Lega Serie A held an assembly with the 20 clubs by videoconference. It released a statement saying all clubs voted “to carry on the 2019-2020 season to the end, if the government allows it to happen.”

Serie A has been suspended since the government ordered a nationwide lockdown more than a month ago. Twelve rounds remain along with four games that were postponed from the weekend of Feb. 22.

The lockdown in Italy is scheduled to expire after May 3.