James Coley named Texas A&M’s Tight Ends Coach

Regarded as one of the elite recruiters in college football, Southeastern Conference coaching veteran James Coley has been named the Texas A&M tight ends coach, head coach Jimbo Fisher announced. Coley joins the A&M staff after reaching three SEC Championships and the College Football Playoff at Georgia over the past four seasons.

"I have known James since our days at LSU and Florida State,” Fisher said. “He is an outstanding coach and top notch recruiter, but an even better person. His creativity and coaching are great additions to our staff at Texas A&M."

Coley was part of a 2017 staff that led Georgia to a record-tying 13 victories, first SEC championship since 2005, first appearance in the College Football Playoff, first appearance (and victory over Oklahoma) in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal and first appearance in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Georgia’s offense finished first in the SEC and ninth nationally in rushing offense (258.4 ypg), third in the SEC in scoring (35.4 ppg), fifth in total offense (435.3 ypg), and fourth nationally in red zone offense (0.964).

The Bulldogs followed up in 2018 with another SEC Eastern Division championship, 11-win season, and appearance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Georgia offense finished first in the SEC in total rushing offense, rushing offense per game, and second in the SEC in total offense, touchdowns scored, and scoring offense. In 2019 the Bulldogs reached the SEC Championship for the third consecutive season before capturing the Sugar Bowl title over No. 7 Baylor.

Coley’s two seasons of coaching Bulldog receivers produced a pair of NFL draft picks: Isaiah McKenzie (Denver) and Javon Wims (Chicago). In 2018 he coached sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm who posted the second-best completion percentage in school history at 67.3, which was 12th nationally, and second-best passing efficiency for a QB at 171.21, which was fifth nationally.

Coley served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Miami (Fla.) from 2013-15. Prior to joining the Hurricane staff, he worked with Fisher as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach (2010-12) and tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator (2008-09) at Florida State.

At FSU, Coley worked with Fisher to mentor three first round draft picks in quarterbacks Christian Ponder, EJ Manuel, and Jameis Winston. The Seminole offenses were high-powered, averaging 31.4 points per game in 2010, 30.6 in 2011, and 39.3 in 2012.

While at Miami, the Hurricane offense led the nation in “explosive plays” all three years and they produced two 1,000 yard rushers in Duke Johnson (1,652 yards in 2014) and Joe Yearly (1,002 in 2015). Coley coached 2014 freshman quarterback Brad Kaaya who earned Freshman All-America honors and broke the single season record for passing yards and touchdowns at Miami (3,198 yards, 26 TDs). Wide receiver Allen Hurns, currently with the Miami Dolphins, broke the single season receiving record with 1,162 yards in 2013.

In 2014, his Miami offense averaged 430.3 yards per game and seven of Coley’s offensive players earned All-ACC honors with running back Johnson and Shane McDermott receiving first team recognition. In addition, tight end Clive Walford earned AP All-America honors.

A native of Miami, he served as an offensive assistant with the Miami Dolphins in 2005-06. His coaching resume also included a stop at 2003 national champion LSU where he served as a graduate assistant coach on a Tiger staff that included Fisher.

Coley File

Personal

Birthdate: April 14, 1973

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Wife: Kenia

Children: Madison and Brady

Education

College: B.A. Florida State, ‘97; M.S. LSU ‘04

Coaching Experience

1997-99 – Miami (Fla.) Senior High School, Quarterbacks

2000-02 – Miami (Fla.) Norland High School, Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coord.

2003-04 – LSU, Graduate Assistant

2005-06 – Miami Dolphins, Offensive Assistant

2007 – FIU, Offensive Coord./Quarterbacks

2008-09 – Florida State, Tight Ends/Recruiting Coord.

2010-12 – Florida State, Offensive Coord./Tight Ends

2013-15 – Miami (Fla.), Offensive Coord./Quarterbacks

2016-17 – Georgia, Wide Receivers

2018-19 – Georgia, Co-Offensive Coord./Quarterbacks

2019 – Georgia, Offensive Coord./Quarterbacks

2020 – Georgia, Assistant Head Coach

2020-Present – Texas A&M, Tight Ends

Postseason Experience

2003 – LSU, SEC Champions, Sugar (National Champions)

2004 – LSU, Capital One

2008 – Florida State, Citrus

2009 – Florida State, Gator

2010 – Florida State, Peach

2011 – Florida State, Citrus

2012 – Florida State, Orange

2013 – Miami (Fla.), Russell Athletic

2014 – Miami (Fla.), Independence

2015 – Miami (Fla.), Sun

2016 – Georgia, Liberty

2017 – Georgia, SEC Champions, College Football Finals (Rose, National Championship Game)

2018 – Georgia, SEC Championship, Sugar

2019 – Georgia, SEC Championship, Sugar