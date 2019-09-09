Jashaun Corbin out for season with hamstring injury

Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that starting running back Jashaun Corbin will be side-lined for the remainder of the season, due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the third quarter against Clemson.

Corbin led the Aggies on Saturday with 34 rushing yards on 13 carries, before his playing-time was cut short. That followed up his 103 yard performance the week before against Texas State.

With about nine minutes to go in the third quarter against Clemson, Corbin caught a ball out of the back field and came down awkwardly on his leg. The officials called an injury timeout, and Corbin was done for the game.

After further evaluation, Corbin's hamstring injury will sideline him for the rest of the season, but head coach Jimbo Fisher says they have a next man up mentality.

"We'll just keep the same rotation. Kibodi will be back this week. Spiller in that group. We've got Cordarrian Richardson in that group, and we've got Prince. We've got four really good players," explained Fisher.

"I mean it's a huge blow just seeing how hard he's worked. To see how he goes out like that with a hamstring injury, it's devastating. Next man's got to step up. Isaiah and some of those guys behind him are ready," said quarterback Kellen Mond.

"All of our backs have really good hands. None of them can't do that. I mean obviously Jashaun was doing it at a higher level and more consistent because he was the starter and he'd been there. But those guys are very capabale and can do that very well," Fisher added.

Coach Fisher says Isaiah Spiller will be the starter this Saturday against Lamar.