Jasmine Williams named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M senior guard Jasmine Williams was named to the 2020 SEC Women’s Basketball Community Service Team, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday afternoon. This is the second time Williams has earned this distinction.
This is the 22nd year of the SEC Community Service Team. The SEC hopes to continue recognizing the effort and accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition.
Williams is one of the most involved and active student-athletes at Texas A&M. The Houston, Texas, native has served as the women’s basketball SAAC representative since 2017, helping be the voice of student-athletes to students, faculty and staff. The senior is a two-time Traditions Huddle Leader, assisting A&M freshmen with their transition into college life.
Williams dedicates her time away from school and basketball to serving as the social media chair of the Yolanda E. Williams Foundation, helping raise awareness and fundraising for the foundation’s events as well as breast cancer and the search for a cure. She is an SEC representative for the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership forum. Williams has also earned the X-Culture Collaboration Certificate.
2020 SEC Community Service Team
Jordan Lewis • Alabama
Grayce Spangler • Arkansas
Kiyae’ White • Auburn
Zada Williams • Florida
Stephanie Paul • Georgia
KeKe McKinney • Kentucky
Ayana Mitchell • LSU
Mimi Reid • Ole Miss
Jordan Danberry • Mississippi State
Hannah Schuchts • Missouri
Laeticia Amihere • South Carolina
Kamera Harris • Tennessee
Jasmine Williams • Texas A&M
Chelsie Hall • Vanderbilt
