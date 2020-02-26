Jasmine Williams named to SEC Community Service Team

Texas A&M senior guard Jasmine Williams was named to the 2020 SEC Women’s Basketball Community Service Team, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday afternoon. This is the second time Williams has earned this distinction.

This is the 22nd year of the SEC Community Service Team. The SEC hopes to continue recognizing the effort and accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition.

Williams is one of the most involved and active student-athletes at Texas A&M. The Houston, Texas, native has served as the women’s basketball SAAC representative since 2017, helping be the voice of student-athletes to students, faculty and staff. The senior is a two-time Traditions Huddle Leader, assisting A&M freshmen with their transition into college life.

Williams dedicates her time away from school and basketball to serving as the social media chair of the Yolanda E. Williams Foundation, helping raise awareness and fundraising for the foundation’s events as well as breast cancer and the search for a cure. She is an SEC representative for the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership forum. Williams has also earned the X-Culture Collaboration Certificate.

2020 SEC Community Service Team

Jordan Lewis • Alabama

Grayce Spangler • Arkansas

Kiyae’ White • Auburn

Zada Williams • Florida

Stephanie Paul • Georgia

KeKe McKinney • Kentucky

Ayana Mitchell • LSU

Mimi Reid • Ole Miss

Jordan Danberry • Mississippi State

Hannah Schuchts • Missouri

Laeticia Amihere • South Carolina

Kamera Harris • Tennessee

Jasmine Williams • Texas A&M

Chelsie Hall • Vanderbilt

Up Next

Williams and the Aggies return to action on Thursday, Feb. 27 as they host Alabama for a 6 p.m. CT game on the SEC Network.