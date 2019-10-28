Jenna Byers and Rheagen Smith Highlight Tuesday’s “Aggie Soccer Hour”

Texas A&M Soccer's weekly radio talk show, "Aggie Soccer Hour with Coach G" returns Tuesday evening, from 7-8 p.m. at Rudy's BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station.

Fans may join the Aggies at Rudy's BBQ and listen live or tune into the broadcast each week locally on WTAW 1620 and worldwide on 12thMan.com/live and RadioAggieland.com.

Jenna Byers and Rheagen Smith joins Tuesday night's show as the Aggies prepare for Thursday’s regular-season finale vs. Ole Miss at Ellis Field.

Select players and guests join Aggie Soccer head coach G Guerrieri throughout the season for the one-hour show hosted by A&M Soccer's play-by-play announcer David Ellis. The show also highlights special features, questions from the audience, and prizes each week for those in attendance during the 2019 season.

This is one of the first radio talk shows in the nation dedicated to women's college soccer and is brought to you by Texas A&M Ventures.

Aggies CAN - Texas A&M student-athletes are collecting monetary donations and canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can. Texas A&M student-athletes will have collections at home athletic events from October 27-November 2. This year there is an option to donate by texting AggiesCAN to the number 313131 and you will be directed to the Brazos Valley Food Bank website. Each donation will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger while supplies last.

