Jessica Beard Runs on World Record Mixed 4x400m Relay in Doha

A world record performance of 3 minutes, 12.42 seconds in the prelims of the mixed 4x400m relay included Aggie alum Jessica Beard on the United States team during the second day of the IAAF World Championships at Khalifa International Stadium.

The American mixed relay team bettered the world best of 3:13.20 set by the United States in Eugene on July 29, 2016. Beard, who ran second leg, was joined by Tyrell Richard, Jasmine Blocker and Obi Igbokwe as they won a close prelim heat over Jamaica (3:12.73), Bahrain (3:12.74) and Great Britain (3:12.80). Poland won the other heat in 3:15.47.

In the first round of the 800m, Aggie alum Donavan Brazier won the first heat in 1:46.04 to auto qualify for the semifinal. Three other Americans joined Brazier in the three-section semifinal – Bryce Hoppel, Brandon Kidder, and Clayton Murphy. Nigel Amos of Botswana, the 800m world leader in 2019, did not start.

Brazier was the lone American to win his heat as a couple of other U.S. runners had to run faster to secure qualification to the semifinal. Murphy posted a 1:45.62 as runner-up in the sixth and final prelim heat while Hoppel clocked 1:46.01 as runner-up in the fourth heat. Kidder advanced on time with a 1:46.29 as he placed fourth in the second heat that was missing Amos.

An advancement formula of the top two finishers, plus the next two fastest times will qualify to the 800m final from the semifinal. Murphy races in the first heat, while Brazier and Kidder are in heat two and Hoppel contests the third heat.

Sunday’s schedule will include the semifinal of the men’s 800m at 1:55 p.m. (CT), followed by the final of the 4x400 mixed relay at 2:35 p.m. (CT).