Jets, ageless Gore agree to terms on 1-year deal

Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets. Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced the deal Tuesday. Gore turns 37 next week and joins a Jets backfield that also includes Le’Veon Bell and fourth-round draft pick La’Mical Perine. Gore is third on the NFL’s career rushing list with 15,269 yards. The move reunites Gore with coach Adam Gase, for whom he played in Miami in 2018. The two were also together in San Francisco in 2008 when Gase was an offensive assistant. ESPN first reported the agreement between the Jets and Gore.