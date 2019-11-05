Jimbo Fisher radio show off this week, returns Nov. 13

There will not be a Jimbo Fisher Radio Show on Wednesday, Nov. 6 due to Texas A&M Football’s upcoming off week. Following the week off, the Jimbo Fisher Radio show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, will return on Nov. 13 to Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q (504 Harvey Road) in College Station.

The show runs from 7-8 p.m. Those in attendance can not only enjoy the show and talk football with Coach Fisher, but will have the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs.

Each week, Coach Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco, will recap the previous week's contest and preview the upcoming opponent. The show will be broadcast locally on WTAW (1620 AM) and across the Texas A&M Sports Network. The show will also be streamed at facebook.com/aggiefootball.