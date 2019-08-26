Jimbo Fisher says A&M football team will 'go through hell' for Kellen Mond

It's year two under head coach Jimbo Fisher for Texas A&M football and year two with Kellen Mond starting at quarterback.

Fisher says he's seen a lot of improvement with his starting QB. The head coach says Mond is a better student of the game and has improved in many areas from last year. Going through fall camp, Fisher has noticed that Mond prepares like a seasoned quarterback now.

Texas State is far from the Aggies' toughest opponent this season, but Fisher says it helps their game prep when every teammate knows Mond is the unquestioned leader.

"You're never the quarterback until your team will go through hell for you. That's period. Does the offense do everything they can to protect you? Fight, scratch, claw, make plays for you, want to get you the ball. And that defense on the other side, 'all I know is lets get him the ball and something good's going to happen.' And I'm not saying it because of superior talent or things, but that guy finds a way to get us in the end-zone. He leads us, and I love that guy. He gets that from his teammates. His teammates respect him for his work ethic, his demeanor, his competitive nature, and more importantly, his genuineness for our team to do well," said Fisher.

Mond will also have a lot of continuity on this team. Four of the five leading receivers from last year are all back.