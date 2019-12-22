Jimbo Fisher says preparing for bowl game 'a different animal'

The Aggies will be taking on Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl on Friday, and today they held practice inside the Texans training facility in Houston.

Jimbo Fisher says getting ready for a bowl game is its own animal because unlike other sports, there's the month of waiting, finishing up school work, and then getting back to football.

Fisher had his squad prepared last year beating North Carolina State 52-13 in the Gator Bowl. The team says they'll be just as ready this year against Oklahoma State.

"Yea I mean of course we're always confident. You know I think we prepare harder than probably anybody in the country the way that we practice, so Ithink we will be prepared equally if not more than last year," said senior offensive lineman Colton Prater.

"It's to send the seniors out the right way, finish out the year the right way, and they're keeping score so make those Aggies proud. Listen i'm a believer you gotta focus, and you gotta job to do, you gotta handle your business when it's time to hand your business," said Fisher.