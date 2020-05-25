Joe Beaver remembers Catalena as 'down home Sammy'

Tuesday the Brazos Valley will begin paying their final respects to Brazos County Commissioner and Bryan businessman Sammy Catalena

To some their connection to Sammy had nothing to do with hats or politics, but rodeo.

He was a stock contractor who loved the sport and its pageantry.

Huntsville Calf Roper Joe Beaver was saddened to hear about Sammy's passing, and said he wasn't a big time contractor, but made an impact in his own way and will be missed.

"We need more Sammy Catalenas in the rodeo business to be honest with you," said Beaver.

"In the stock contracting world he wasn't a big fish, because it takes a lot of money and a lot of connections to get the big rodeos, but Sammy always got enough of the good rodeos that he kept his card and kept sending stock to the National Finals when he had good ones. That was kinda the neat part of it, he was just 'a down home Sammy' that actually made it big in a big fish world," ended the PRCA Hall of Famer that won five world tie down championships and three all around titles.

A visitation will be held at Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan on Tuesday, May 26 from 1:00 - 7:30 p.m. Visitors will be guided to specified parking and ushered through stations in intervals to ensure social distancing.

A virtual Rosary and memory share will begin at 8:00 p.m. on May 26 and be streamed on Hillier Funeral Home's website.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 27 at 2:00 p.m. The family has requested that guests arrive between 12:30-1:45 p.m. to arrange social distance seating. Seating will be limited to 200 guests.

The mass will also be live streamed on Hillier Funeral Home's Facebook page.