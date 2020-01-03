Joe Moorhead out as Mississippi State head football coach

Mississippi State has fired head football coach Joe Moorhead after two seasons in Starkville. Atheltic Director John Cohen made the announcement on Friday.

In a university release Cohen said, "In consultation with President Mark Keenum and after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of our football program, I have decided that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our team and university."

Moorhead had a 14-12 record at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs were 7-9 in SEC play under Moorhead.