Johnson, Nebo to Represent Texas A&M at SEC Basketball Leadership Council

Texas A&M Women’s Basketball’s Ciera Johnson and Men’s Basketball’s Josh Nebo represent Texas A&M Friday and Saturday at the annual Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Councils at the SEC headquarters.

The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions.

The goal of the Leadership Council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

Among the agenda items for the group is dinner and a conversation with Commissioner Greg Sankey, a review of NCAA and SEC legislative items, and the 28 student-athletes will also have an opportunity to engage with men’s and women’s basketball officials on rules of the game, student-athlete/referee interaction and careers in officiating. Keyon Dooling, former Missouri student-athlete, author, motivational speaker and former NBA player, will speak to the group on Saturday on the topic of mental wellness.

Johnson ranked among the SEC’s leaders in 2018-19 with 12.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, her first season in the Maroon & White. She started all 34 games for the Aggies, notching 12 double-doubles and scoring 10+ points 27 times. During the 2019 SEC and NCAA Tournaments, she increased her averages to 13.2 points and 9.6 rebounds.

Nebo played in 30 games a year ago and led the team with 69 blocked shots. The Houston, Texas, native averaged 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Nebo recorded three double-doubles in 2018-19 and tallied a season-high 21 points in the Aggies’ 81-80 victory at Alabama.