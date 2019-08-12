Jon Newton Named Volleyball Volunteer Assistant Coach

Jon Newton has been added to the Texas A&M volleyball staff as a volunteer assistant coach, head coach Bird Kuhn announced Monday.

Newton comes to A&M after spending the last three years at Santa Barbara City College as the head men’s volleyball coach and the last two years as the assistant women’s volleyball coach for Santa Barbara City College. He helped the men’s squad to a seven-game improvement in 2018, going from 5-12 to 12-6 to finish second in the Western State Conference North and helped the team qualify for the state tournament for the first time in seven years. In 2019, Newton coached the Vaqueros men’s team to an 11-8 overall record. He helped the women’s team to a 21-7 season in 2017.

“I’m excited and honored to be working with the Texas A&M volleyball team this season,” said Newton. “It’s an amazing staff to be part of and a great group of athletes to be around. I’m looking forward to learning what being an Aggie is all about and the traditions that Texas A&M has.”

Prior to Santa Barbra City College, Newton oversaw the volleyball programs at his alma mater, San Marcos (Calif.) High School. He was the indoor head coach and beach volleyball head coach from 2014-16.

“We’re excited to have Jon on staff,” said head coach Bird Kuhn. “He has experience on the men’s side and from his own playing experience at Ohio State. He’s also been a head coach at a JUCO, so he’s going to be bringing in a lot of new ideas and much more to our staff.”

Newton has also made stops at UCSB women’s volleyball as a volunteer assistant, at Santa Barbara Volleyball Club and Royal Lion Volleyball Club as the director and head coach.

Newton earned a bachelor’s degree in sport and leisure management with a minor in exercise science from Ohio State. He played volleyball for Santa Barbara City College before transferring to Ohio State and played three season with the Buckeyes (2012-2014), who won NCAA titles in 2011 and 2016. Newton was named to the All-Academic teams by the Big Ten and Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association. He attended San Marcos High from 2006-09 and was first-team All-Channel League his senior year as well team MVP.

Texas A&M hosts Baylor for an exhibition match on Saturday, August 24 at 2 p.m. in Reed Arena. Season and single tickets are on sale at 12thMan.com.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Career Timeline

2019-Present: Texas A&M (Volunteer Assistant)

2016-19: Santa Barbara City College (Head Men’s Coach)

2017-19: Santa Barbara City College (Assistant Women’s Coach)

2014-16: San Marcos (Calif.) High School (Head Indoor Coach/Head Beach Coach

2014-16: UCSB (Volunteer Assistant)

2015-16: Royal Volleyball Club (Director/Head Coach)

2014-16: Santa Barbara Volleyball Club (Coach)

2011-14: Ohio State (Student-Athlete)

2009-11: Santa Barbara City College (Student-Athlete)