July 1st key for college football to start on time

It's probably the most ask question in sports that can only be answered with speculation. Is college football going to start on time?

Tuesday afternoon Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork was ask that exact question while on The Paul Finebaum Show and said the plan right now is an on-time start to the season until medical data says otherwise.

"Right now there's no data that tells us we can start, but there's no data that tells us we can't play on September 5th," said Bjork.

Bjork feels it will take around 8 weeks to get ready for the season opener which would put starting practice around July 1st.

Granted that's two months away. Right now there are no students on campus with the summer semester being all on-line classes.

During the Brazos County Health Department's COVID-19 press conference on Monday Texas A&M Associate Vice President for External Affairs Chad Wootton said that an announcement to bring back students for the fall semester won't be made earlier than mid-summer.