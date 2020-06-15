Advertisement

Kamara lauds Wallace's courage after NASCAR's trying week

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2020
A bit of normalcy returned to sports as a small number of fans were welcomed to Homestead-Miami Speedway. About 1,000 people, mostly military members and their families, attended Sunday's NASCAR race.

It was the first time NASCAR raced in front of fans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports worldwide.

Bubba Wallace wore a mask in the colors of the American flag as he stood for the national anthem. Wallace is the only full-time black driver in the Cup Series and had input in NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag from its events.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was there to support Wallace.

