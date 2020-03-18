Kansas finishes No. 1 in final AP poll; Gonzaga, Dayton next

Kansas coach Bill Self has spent much of the past week mulling ways to commemorate one of the more remarkable seasons in the school's proud basketball history, one that began with off-the-court distractions too numerous to count and ended in the unprecedented cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks can start by celebrating their finish atop the final Top 25 from The Associated Press.

The regular-season Big 12 champions, who were 28-3 when the season abruptly ended after the first day of the conference tournament last week, received 63 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel in balloting released Wednesday. That easily outdistanced No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Dayton, each of which received a first-place vote.

Florida State was fourth, easily the best finish ever for the Seminoles, while Baylor rounded out the top five after spending a longer stretch at No. 1 than any other team during a topsy-turvy season.

The final rankings were based on play through March 11, when the outbreak of the coronavirus brought the sport to a halt.

AP TOP 25 POLL

WEEK 20Released March 18

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS

1 Kansas (28-3) 1 Big 12 1,623

2 Gonzaga (31-2) 2 West Coast 1,547

3 Dayton (29-2) 3 Atlantic 10 1,505

4 Florida State (26-5) 4 Atlantic Coast 1,381

5 Baylor (26-4) 5 Big 12 1,337

6 San Diego State (30-2) 6 Mountain West 1,279

7 Creighton (24-7) 7 Big East 1,154

8 Kentucky (25-6) 8 Southeastern 1,118

9 Michigan State (22-9) 9 Big Ten 1,023

10 Villanova (24-7) 11 Big East 1,011

11 Duke (25-6) 10 Atlantic Coast 990

12 Maryland (24-7) 12 Big Ten 924

13 Oregon (24-7) 13 Pacific 12 892

14 Louisville (24-7) 15 Atlantic Coast 768

15 Seton Hall (21-9) 16 Big East 727

16 Virginia (23-7) 17 Atlantic Coast 586

17 Wisconsin (21-10) 18 Big Ten 539

18 BYU (24-8) 14 West Coast 537

19 Ohio State (21-10) 19 Big Ten 459

20 Auburn (25-6) 20 Southeastern 453

21 Illinois (21-10) 21 Big Ten 263

22 Houston (23-8) 22 American Athletic 179

23 Butler (22-9) 24 Big East 165

24 West Virginia (21-10) 22 Big 12 159

25 Iowa (20-11) 25 Big Ten 109

Others receiving votes:

Stephen F. Austin 78, East Tennessee State 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah State 36, Saint Mary's 33, Penn State 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, USC 4, New Mexico State 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1

