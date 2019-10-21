Kats Take Two SLC Weekly Honors

After shutting out the No. 9 team in the nation on Saturday, the Sam Houston State Bearkats reeled in a pair of honors on Monday when linebacker Royce See and punter Matt McRobert were named the Southland Conference’s Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, per a release from league officials.

For the second straight week the Sam Houston State defense faced the top-rated rushing offense in the Southland Conference, and once again the Kats stood firm in another stellar defensive effort as they pitched their second shutout of the year and first against an FCS opponent since 2014.

Much of that was due in part from See and McRobert, each played a big role in giving the Colonels just 55 rushing yards for the game and an average starting field position of their own 21-yard line.

See received the Southland’s top weekly defensive honor for the second time in three weeks and was tied for the team lead with 10 tackles in Saturday’s win, one which vaulted the Kats back into the driver’s seat atop the SLC standings.

The senior from Shepherd had a pair of TFLs, including 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in what was SHSU’s seventh straight win at home over a top-10 opponent dating back to 2002. Nicholls entered Saturday averaging 207 yards per game on the ground, but were held to just 55 yards on 33 attempts in the game.

McRobert, meanwhile, did his part with another strong effort punting the ball. The Australia native averaged 45.1 yards per punt on seven boots in the game, including a long of 64. But more importantly, he pinned the Colonels inside their own 20 three times, and inside the 10 a pair of times.

That included a 31-yard punt late in the fourth quarter that put the Colonels at their own 5-yard line. His effort helped make sure the Colonels worked with a long field all afternoon with an average starting field position of its own 21-yard line.

The Kats currently lead the SLC in net punting, while McRobert’s average of 43.4 yards per punt is tops in the league.

Sam Houston is back on the road on Saturday when they head to Conway, Ark., for a crucial game at Central Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Estes Field and will be aired on ESPN+.