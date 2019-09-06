Kats To Play Pair Of Fall Games

The Sam Houston State Bearkats will play in a pair of exhibition games in the month of October when they take on Rice and Texas A&M.

It will be the second consecutive year the Kats have tested themselves against the Aggies and Owls in the fall, with the teams switching venues for this year. Sam Houston will first travel to Houston to play Rice at Reckling Park on October 4.

Three weeks later will host the Aggies at Don Sanders Stadium beginning at 5 p.m.

The Kats, now under the direction of first-year head coach Jay Sirianni, will enter the 2020 season having claimed each of the last two Southland Conference titles and three in the last four seasons.

They return 14 letter winners off of last year’s squad while welcoming 21 newcomers.