Kats Unveils Challenging 2020 Schedule

It’s a busy weekend for the Sam Houston State Bearkat baseball team as they close out their fall schedule on Friday vs Texas A&M, while head coach Jay Sirianni also announced the team’s upcoming 2020 schedule on Thursday.

The Kats took on Rice in Houston on October 4 and close out the fall on Friday at Don Sanders Stadium vs the Aggies. First pitch of the 12-inning affair is set for 5 p.m. with free admission.

Sirianni has also put together a challenging slate for his first year at the helm, including weekend pre-conference weekend home series with a pair of foes from the West Coast Conference in Saint Mary’s (February 14-16) and Loyola-Marymount (February 21-23) in addition to a trip to Louisiana (February 28 - March 1).

The Kats will also travel to Norman, Okla., for a weekend series with the Sooners during the team’s lone non-conference weekend following the start of Southland Conference play.

Other key non-conference midweek games include a trip to Texas (February 25) early in the season, along with a tough midweek pair of games in mid-March when the Kats travel to TCU (March 17) before returning home to host Maryland the following night at The Don. Prior to that, the Kats will also host Louisiana Tech for a pair of games on March 3-4.

SHSU will also host UT Arlington (April 1) in a single game while also scheduling home-and-homes with Rice and Baylor. The annual Don Sanders Cup series with Houston will begin March 24 in Huntsville, followed by an April 28 game in Houston and a game on May 5 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land. The Kats will also play host to Texas A&M for the second straight year when they welcome the Aggies to The Don on April 21.

Southland Conference play opens up March 6-8 when the Kats host Houston Baptist, followed a week later by a trip to San Antonio to take on Incarnate Word. The Kats will host key league series with New Orleans (March 20-22), Stephen F. Austin (April 9-11), Central Arkansas (April 17-19) and Southeastern Louisiana (May 1-3).

In addition to traveling to UIW, the Kats will also go to McNeese (March 27-29) and Lamar (April 3-5) before closing the league slate with six consecutive games away from The Don, at Northwestern State (May 8-10) and at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.