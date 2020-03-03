Kats alter time vs LaTech, change date vs Rice

The Sam Houston State baseball team made a pair of changes to its 2020 schedule on Tuesday, each due to inclement weather issues in the Huntsville area.

The first alteration is in regard to this week’s midweek series vs Louisiana Tech. The Kats and Bulldogs will still play their scheduled game tonight – Tuesday, March 3 – at 6:30 p.m. at Don Sanders Stadium; however, Wednesday’s midweek finale has been moved up to a 1:00 p.m. first pitch from its originally-scheduled 3:00 p.m. start time due to the likelihood of inclement weather on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Kats have officially rescheduled their game with Rice that was supposed to be played on February 18, but was also postponed due to poor weather in the area. The Kats and Owls will now play at Don Sanders Stadium on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m., one day after the teams meet at Reckling Park in Houston.