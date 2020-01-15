Kats clamp down Cardinals

The Sam Houston State women's basketball team turned on the defensive clamps and pulled away from the Lamar Cardinals on Wednesday night for a 68-47 win to stay unbeaten in Southland Conference play at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.

The win keeps the Bearkats (12-4, 7-0 SLC) rolling and as the lone unbeaten team in the conference, 1.5 games up on the rest of the field.

The Kats got 15 points from Faith Cook and a dozen from Jaylonn Walker, but got their biggest boost from Courtney Cleveland who registered her first career double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. She did much of her offensive damage at the line where she went 8-for-12, and had 12 points and seven boards in the opening half, helping carry the Kats in an otherwise slow offensive first half.

Jenniffer Oramas hit just one field goal, but was 7-for-8 from the foul line as SHSU hit 30 of their 40 tries from the charity stripe for the game. Kiera McKinney had just four points, but tied her season high with five blocked shots in the game.

But it was the defensive end of the court that proved to be why the Kats walked away with their first win over LU since 2016, snapping a six-game losing streak to the Cardinals in the process. SHSU forced 24 turnovers for the game and held Lamar to just 25.0 percent (14-for-56) shooting for the game, including 0-for-15 from the floor in the final quarter.

Amber Vidal had 14 points to lead the Cardinals, while Angel Hastings had 11, but only one other Cardinal managed to successfully connect on more than one field goal for the game.

SHSU will look to run its league record to 8-0 on Saturday when it travels to Houston to take on HBU. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. from Sharp Gym and can be seen on the Husky Sports Network online.