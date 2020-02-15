Kats crush Central Arkansas

Senior Kai Mitchell dialed it up a notch on his birthday to guide the Bearkats to an 82-67 victory over Central Arkansas Saturday at Johnson Coliseum.

Mitchell scored a career-high 30 points and pulled down eight rebounds as Sam Houston State improved to 10-5 in Southland Conference action and 17-9 overall. Sophomore Zach Nutall chipped in 21 points and six boards, and junior RJ Smith poured in 11 points.

The Kats shot 43 percent from the floor. SHSU also forced 24 turnovers and turned that into 32 points.

The Bearkats came out firing in the first half, hitting 19 of 41, or 46 percent, of their field-goal attempts. SHSU also went 4 for 12 from 3-point range.

The Kats, who led 47-34 at the break, took their biggest lead of the opening period with 5:06 to go when Mitchell laid one off the glass and drew the foul for an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 38-21.

The Bears (9-17, 8-7) got as close as 52-45 five minutes into the second half, but SHSU responded with a 13-2 run to go up 65-49 at the 7:38 mark on a 3 by Mitchell, who was 3 for 4 from long range.

The Bearkats led by 17 three times on baskets my Mitchell and sophomore Xavier Bryant. SHSU's largest lead was 82-64 on a pair of free throws by Dajuan Jones in the final minute.

The Kats host Lamar Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.