Kats fall at SFA in regular-season finale

A tough second quarter led to a big halftime lead for the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks who handed the Sam Houston State women's basketball team a 64-50 loss in the regular-season finale for both teams on Saturday afternoon at William R. Johnson Coliseum.

Amber Leggett finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Faith Cook had 11 points for the Kats (19-10, 14-6 SLC), but three Ladyjacks finished in double figures for the game.

The teams were tied at 8-8 after the first quarter, but SFA (23-6, 16-4 SLC) outscored the Kats 25-9 in the second period and never trailed the rest of the way.

Despite the loss, the Kats still have secured a first-round bye in next week's Southland Conference Tournament in Katy. They will enter the event as the No. 4 seed and will open the tournament at 5:00 p.m. CT on Thursday against the winner of the No. 5 and No. 8 seeds.

