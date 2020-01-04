Kats fall to Nicholls

The Sam Houston State men's basketball team dropped its first home game of the season Saturday as Nicholls came away with a 70-58 victory at Johnson Coliseum.

The Bearkats fell to 3-1 in Southland Conference play and 10-5 overall. The Colonels (9-6 overall, 3-1 in SLC) snapped SHSU's six-game winning streak and seven-game home winning streak.

Junior Demarkus Lampley led the Bearkats with 13 points in his first start of the season. Sophomore Xavier Bryant scored 12 points, and senior Kai Mitchell had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Junior RJ Smith just missed a double-double with nine points and nine assists.

Two nights after hitting 15 3-points in a win on the road at McNeese, Sam Houston State was just 3 of 19 (15.8 percent) from behind the arc.

Nicholls, on the other hand, hit 13 of 32 (40.6 percent) of its 3-point attempts and outrebounded the Bearkats 36-29.

Sam Houston State hosts Southeastern Louisiana Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.