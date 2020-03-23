Kats land two on NABC all-district teams

Two Bearkats have been named to the 2019-20 National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I All-District 22 teams, the association announced Monday.

Sam Houston State senior Kai Mitchell and sophomore Zach Nutall were both selected to the second team. Six student-athletes from the Southland Conference made the team, which is voted on by coaches who are members of the NABC.

Both Mitchell and Nutall were first-team All-SLC selections this season as well.

Mitchell, who was a third-team All-SLC selection and Newcomer of the Year last season, was the Southland Conference Player of the Week three times this season. He was second on the team in scoring at 14.4 points per game.

The Haverstraw, New York native is tied for second in the SLC in field goal percentage at 55.2 percent. He scored a career-high 30 points in a win over Central Arkansas on Feb. 14, and he had two 20-plus scoring games in conference play.

Nutall led the Bearkats in scoring this season at 15.4 points per game. He ranks fifth in SLC games in shooting percentage at 47.6 percent, and he is seventh in steals at 1.63 per contest.

The Bryan product had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a win at Southeastern Louisiana on Feb. 12. He had seven 20-point games in conference play, which is tied for fifth, with a career high of 28 in a loss at Nicholls on Feb. 8.