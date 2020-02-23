Kats move to 5-1 with sweep of LMU

The Sam Houston State baseball team completed its first sweep of the 2020 season on Sunday, roaring past Loyola Marymount, 12-4, in the series finale at Don Sanders Stadium.

The Kats (5-1) capped a brilliant offensive weekend with another big performance against the Lions (3-5), the defending West Coast Conference Tournament champions. Five Bearkats finished with multiple hits in the game, led by three apiece from Colton Cowser, Jack Rogers and Wes Folse.

In all, Cowser reached base in all six of his plate appearances, scoring five times in the game. Rogers also finished with three RBI, as did Christian Smith, who finished off a stellar weekend that saw him go 9-for-14 with seven RBI.

The win, which was the 2,000th in the history of Bearkat baseball since its inception in 1949, was also highlighted by a strong performance on the mound once again. Freshman Caleb Cannon made his first appearance as a Kat, going 2.0 overpowering innings with four strikeouts in a predetermined start. Senior lefty Dominic Robinson then took over and was nearly untouchable, allowing just one unearned run while punching out a career-high nine hitters without a walk in 5.0 innings of relief to earn his first win of the year.

Sean Paquet took the loss for the Lions after being chased in the third inning after giving up three runs on just two hits and four walks. In all the Lions used five pitchers with SHSU scoring multiple runs against four of those arms.

Sam Houston played from ahead once again as they got an early 1-0 lead on an RBI grounder from Rogers in the first inning, but then opened it up with four scores in the third on a single by Rogers, along with a 2-run double from Bryce Holmes and a perfectly-executed squeeze bunt by Folse.

Smith then got into the action with an RBI double in the fourth to make it 6-0 before LMU finally was able to muster an offensive threat, thanks in large part to a pair of Bearkat errors in the sixth inning. They managed to get a run on the board on an RBI single by Cooper Uhl, but Robinson was able to limit the damage by getting both Matt Voelker and Dylan Dennis to leave two runners on base.

SHSU answered right back in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single by Smith and a run-scoring triple by Rogers that made it 8-1 and essentially put things away.

LMU got three runs back in the eighth on another SHSU error and a 2-run homer by Voelker, but the Kats once again answered with three runs of their own, including an RBI double by Folse.

The Kats will now hit the road for the first time this season for four games next week, beginning Tuesday night at Texas. The game will be aired on the Longhorn Network with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m.

Fans in the Huntsville area are invited to attend the official watch party at the Big E-Z Crawfish and Oyster Bar, located at 2707 Sam Houston Avenue.