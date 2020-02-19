Kats struggle in loss to Lamar

The Sam Houston State men's basketball team could not overcome offensive woes or slow down a hot-shooting Lamar team to fall 77-65 at Johnson Coliseum Wednesday.

The Bearkats shot less than 40 percent from the field for most of the game to fall to 10-6 in the Southland Conference and 17-10 overall. The Cardinals (14-13, 8-8) hit 47.5 percent of their shot attempts.

Senior Kai Mitchell led SHSU with 17 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore Zach Nutall scored 15. Seniors Dainan Swoope and Chad Bowie scored eight and seven points, respectively

After an offensive explosion to end the first half cut a double-digit deficit to one, the Kats came out sluggish again to start the second, and Lamar took advantage to led by as many as 65-52 with 5:37 to go in the game.

The Bearkats struggled offensively for most of the first half to dig themselves in an early deficit. Sam Houston State hit only 36 percent of its shots as Lamar led by as many as 10 at 34-24 with less than two minutes to play.

Sam Houston State closed out the half strong, however.

The Kats went on an 11-2 run in the final minute and a half to pull within 36-35 at the break. Mitchell hit a pair of 3s and a put back a missed layup, and Smith scored an old-fashioned three-point play during the flurry.

Sam Houston State ended up shooting 42 percent from the floor in the opening period.

The Bearkats will host Houston Baptist on Senior Night Saturday at 5:30 p.m.