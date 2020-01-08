Kats surge to 5-0 start with win at SLU

The Sam Houston State women's basketball team handled a big road hurdle on Wednesday night, staying perfect in Southland Conference play with an 84-69 win over Southeastern Louisiana at the University Center.

The Kats (10-4, 5-0 SLC) trailed by one at the half against the Lady Lions (5-9, 2-3 SLC), who were coming off an upset win over A&M-Corpus Christi in their last game; however, SHSU turned on the jets and turned up the pressure in the final 20 minutes.

SHSU outscored SLU 26-16 in the third quarter and added on in the final period to move to tie its best start to Southland Conference play in program history, matching the 5-0 start by the 1997-98 squad.

The Kats, along with ACU at 4-0, are the lone two unbeaten teams in league play remaining in the Southland.

They did much of their damage on the night from the foul line, converting 26 of their 31 tries, including 11-for-12 in the opening quarter.

Jaylonn Walker continued her strong play of late, going for 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bearkats, while Amber Leggett was right on her heels with 19 points. The Kats got 27 points from their bench, with Jenniffer Oramas providing the bulk of that damage with 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting and 7-for-8 at the foul line.

Senior La'Sha Haynes had just four points in 36 minutes, but filled the rest of the stat sheet with a team-high 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Kats will now look to stay atop the league and set a new high-water mark for the program's best league start on Saturday when they travel to Central Arkansas. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. from the Farris Center.