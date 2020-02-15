Kats turn six double plays in win over Gaels

The Sam Houston State defense turned six double plays and did just enough at the plate to pull out a 2-0 win over Saint Mary's on Saturday at Don Sanders Stadium, clinching a series on Opening Weekend.

The six twin killings tied a school and conference record for the Kats (2-0), a mark that was just one short of the NCAA record of seven, last achieved in 2003. That effort, along with key RBI hits from Colton Cowser and Jack Rogers, helped SHSU shut out the Gaels (0-2) for the second consecutive game.

It is the first time since shutting out Houston and Texas Southern in 2016 that the Kats have had shutouts in consecutive outings.

On the mound, the Kats were steady once again, using just two pitchers in the game. Matt Dillard was the benefactor of four double plays behind him and picked up the win. The lefty from Houston allowed six hits and struck out three, but allowed just one walk before handing things off to reliever Lance Lusk in the sixth.

The Angelina College transfer then went the rest of the way, facing the minimum 11 hitters he faced and getting his only two punchouts of the game on the final two hitters of the afternoon.

Ty Madrigal pitched well for the Gaels, but took the loss despite allowing just two runs in 5.0 frames. He struck out six and walked just one.

The Kats were able to play with the lead from the outset, scratching across a run in the opening frame on an RBI single by Cowser that brought in Blake Faecher from second after he had reached on a 1-out double.

In the meantime, the SHSU defense turned double plays behind Dillard in each of the first four innings, eventually turning six in the first seven innings before Lusk before he retired the final seven batters of the game.

The Kats needed that effort as the offense was stymied until the sixth when they were able to take advantage of Cowser being hit by a pitch to jumpstart the inning. He moved around to third on a swipe of second and a wild pitch before Rogers brought him home with a triple into the right-field corner that proved to be all the cushion the Kats would need.

Sam Houston will go for a sweep of the Gaels on Sunday in a game that can be heard on KSHU 90.5 FM. Lefty Dominic Robinson is set to get the ball, opposite SMC righty Dalton Ponce, with first pitch set for noon at The Don.