Kibodi has opportunity to make impact for Aggies

Texas A&M sophomore running back Jacob Kibodi should see more playing time in the coming weeks. The Aggies lost their starting running back Jashaun Corbin to a season ending hamstring injury against Clemson.

True freshman Isaiah Spiller is expected to start at running back against Lamar on Saturday. Kibodi will be back for the Aggies this weekend after missing the Clemson game with an injury. Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher seems to feel good about Kibodi getting playing time. Fisher said, "He's had a really good camp. We put him in our two back stuff. When we were going with the pony stuff he was our number one guy coming off the bench doing that so he has caught the ball, he ran the ball." Fisher added, "The last scrimmage in the spring he had 100 yards. He had 100 in the spring game. This camp he had a couple of good scrimmages so he has a great opportunity. He is 214, 218 pounds somewhere in that range and can run."

In his previous two seasons at Texas A&M Kibdoi carried the ball 14 times for 147 yards and a touchdown.