Rudder High School Head Track Coach Calvin Hill announced Friday afternoon that thrower Kevin Kindt was signing a letter of intent to attend Sam Houston State University next fall.

Kevin placed 4th a year ago at the state meet as a junior with a throw of 53 feet 8 1/2 inches in the shotput.

Kindt chose the Bearkats over Stephen F. Austin and Texas Lutheran.

Kevin plans on pursuing a degree in either geology or education.