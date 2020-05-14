King returns to Mumford to coach the Mustang boys basketball team

The Mumford ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Aubrie King Wednesday night to become the boys' head basketball coach replacing Mike Scarborough.

King graduated from Mumford in 2014. He was a four year starter in basketball and helped the Mustangs advance to the state tournament for three straight seasons (2011-12, 2012-13, & 2013-14). He was named to the all tournament team all 3 years and in 2014 was a driving force as Mumford won the Class A Division 1 State Championship finishing with a 39-1 a record.

Aubrie started off his college basketball career at St. Edwards University and played for the Hilltoppers for two seasons. In 2017 he transferred to Mary Hardin Baylor and wrapped up his playing career with the Crusaders.

After college King began his coaching career with his high school coach Chris Sodek who was coaching at Flatonia High School. Aubrie was an assistant coach for the Bulldogs the last two seasons.

Aubrie told KBTX Sports this Thursday afternoon he wasn't looking to leave Flatonia, but is thrilled to be returning to his alma mater.

"I really didn't have a plan on leaving necessarily this year but wanted to get a little closer to home," said King.

"But then I saw where Mumford's head coaching position came open and seemed like too good of an opportunity not to pursue. I turned in my resume and those things and not really expecting to get the job necessarily because of my age and I don't necessarily have head coaching experience, but went through the interview process and they called me and said they wanted to hire me and so I couldn't say no to them," concluded King.

"He'll do a great job at Mumford," said King's high school coach and current boss Chris Sodek.

According to David Campbell with Scoop Texas: ' King was four-time all-state selection by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, and the two-time Class 1A Player of the Year. He represented Mumford in the Texas High School Coaches Association’s all-star basketball game in 2014. King is Mary Hardin-Baylor’s single-season record-holder for free throw shooting percentage (.967) and the school’s career record-holder for 3-pointers made.'

Not only is Aubrie returning to his Alma mater, but so is his wife Angel King who also graduated from Mumford and was a cheerleader during her high school days. She will be a 6th and 7th grade reading teacher for the district and also overseeing the cheerleaders.