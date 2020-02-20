LaStrapes buzzer beater sends BV Cornerstone Christian to TCAL State Semifinals

Ethan LaStrapes hit a 3 point shot that beat the buzzer at the TCAL State Basketball Tournament sending the Brazos Valley Cornerstone Christian Academy Cougars to the semifinals for the first time ever.

Cornerstone Christian beating Humble Christian 38-37 in a game where they trailed for entire game until LaStrapes' prayer was answered.

LaStrapes lead the Cougars with 10 points.

BV Cornerstone Christian will now face Houston's School of The Woods in Friday's state tournament semifinal game at 2:30.