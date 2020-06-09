Lacy expected to be early selection in MLB Draft

Major League Baseball teams have not played a game this season but the draft will begin Wednesday night and will finish on Thursday. This year the MLB draft will be five rounds.

Left handed pitcher Asa Lacy should be the first player from Texas A&M selected in the draft. In his three year Texas A&M career Lacy made 42 appearances and pitched 152 innings. He had a career ERA of 2.07 and struck out 224 batters.

Many mock drafts have Lacy going number three overall to the Miami Marlins but nothing will be official until Wednesday night. Lacy said,"I think there are so many things that can happen. Having been through the process once you never know who is going to pick you until it happens." Lacy added, "I'm just extremely ready for the opportunity and I am going to be extremely thankful for the team that gives me that opportunity."

Lacy could become the highest draft pick ever from Texas A&M in the MLB Draft. Jeff Granger is currently the highest Aggie pick going fifth overall in the 1993 MLB Draft.