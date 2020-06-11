Lacy meets media after being selected by Royals

Aggie Asa Lacy talked with the media on Thursday after being drafted by the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft. The left handed pitcher became the highest Aggie pick in the MLB draft when the Royals selected him number 4 overall.

Lacy spent three seasons at Texas A&M and was a two time All-American. He will take a lot of what he learned at Texas A&M to the Kansas City Royals organization. Lacy said, "All the culture that coach Childress has preached the three years that I have been here and our pillars and just being an incredible teammate, being a good leader, being accountable, trustworthy and having fun." Lacy added, "I think the thing that I am going to bring with me the most is probably just my love for the game, my love for the process of getting better."

This is the second year in a row an Aggie was drafted in the first round. In 2019 Braden Shewmake was the 21st overall pick by the Atlanta Braves.