Lacy named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

Texas A&M junior pitcher Asa Lacy was one of 55 players named to the Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list, which USA Baseball announced Thursday.

The preseason watch list begins the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2020 season. The 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 11, in Omaha, Nebraska, for the second consecutive year.

Lacy recently became a unanimous preseason All-America First Team honoree, completing the sweep of the five major outlets, including D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game/Rawlings and Baseball America, while also garnering preseason All-SEC honors.

The Kerrville, Texas, native logged an 8-4 record with 2.13 ERA in 2019, leading the nation in fewest hits allowed per nine innings (4.97). He also ranked eighth in strikeouts per nine innings (13.2) and ninth in strikeouts (130). In SEC play, Lacy posted a 3-4 record with 2.94 ERA and 78 strikeouts, which ranked third in the SEC.

Lacy helped the Aggie pitching staff set a new single-season school record for strikeouts in a season with 673 in 2019. He also helped the staff lead the SEC with the lowest earned run average (3.30 ERA), earned runs allowed (97), batter struck out looking (90) and batters struck out (324), in conference games only.

The junior southpaw joins the company of 11 former Aggie greats recognized on a Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list.

The Maroon & White open the 2020 season on February 14 when they host the Miami RedHawks to start a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.