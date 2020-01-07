Lacy named to Perfect Game Preseason All-America Team

Texas A&M junior left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy was named to the 2020 Perfect Game Preseason All-America First Team presented by Rawlings, the organization announced Tuesday.

In December, Lacy garnered Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America First Team distinction in the first of the winter flurry of all-star squads.

Lacy earned National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-America Third Team recognition last year, as well as reaping Perfect Game/Rawlings College All-America Honorable Mention.

The Kerrville, Texas, native logged an 8-4 record with 2.13 ERA in 2019, leading the nation in fewest hits allowed per nine innings (4.97). He also ranked eighth in strikeouts per nine innings (13.2) and ninth in strikeouts (130). Lacy was chosen to play for the USA Baseball 2019 Collegiate National Team and was named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist for his performance as a sophomore.

Lacy helped the Aggie pitching staff set a new single-season school record for strikeouts in a season with 673 in 2019.

The Aggies open the 2020 campaign on February 14 when they host the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks to start a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.