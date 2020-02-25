Lady Cougar Soccer rolls past Rudder 5-0

The College Station Lady Cougar Soccer team defeated the Rudder Rangers Tuesday night at Cougar Field 5-0 to improve to 8-0-1 in district play and 11-6-1 overall.

The Cougs struck 5 minutes into the match when Lauren Puckett played a ball over the top of the Rudder backline to Olivia Riechman, Riechman chipped the goalie to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead. With 16 minutes remaining in the half, Lauren Puckett crossed a shot near the end line.

The Rudder keeper deflected the ball, but Riechman was able to control it and pass just outside to Carley Deuel who tapped it in. Early in the second half Taylor Deuel's through ball found a wide open Kayla Vasquez who beat the goalie low to the far post. Riechman got a hat trick on the night by scoring the last two Cougar goals with an assist from Zoe Bullard. Keira Herron recorded the shutout in goal for the Cougs.

The Lady Cougar JV defeated the Rudder Rangers 7-0. Kylie McRaven had three goals, while Reese Maxwell, Ellie Hagen, and Anna Kjervfe added one apiece, with one own goal by Rudder.

Sarah Del Rio, Camila Del Rio, and Kaydence O'Leary had one assist each, and Mackenzie Martin secured the shutout in goal. Next action for the Lady Cougs will be on Friday at Waller with the JV starting at 5 and the Varsity to follow at 7.

