Lady Cougar soccer team wins district opener

The College Station High School Lady Cougars opened district 19-5A play with a 2-1 victory over the Magnolia West Mustangs.

Olivia Reichman opened the scoring with just over 3 minutes left in the first half when she won possession of the ball 30 yards from goal. She beat a defender before beating the goalie with a low hard shot just inside the right post. In the second half, Riechman struck again when she received the ball just outside the 18 and turned and fired a bending shot for her 2nd goal to put the Cougs up 2-0. With just a few seconds left in the match, the Mustangs scored on a penalty kick for the final goal of the game.

The Lady Cougar JV beat Magnolia West 6-0. Sarah Del Rio had 2 goals, while Kelsey Slater, Kalan Breedlove, Maddie Jones, and Jenna Black each added a goal. Shaley Lewis and Kylie McRaven both recorded assists for the Lady Cougars. Mackenzie Martin had the shutout in goal.

The Lady Cougars' next game will be at Rudder High School on Tuesday. The JV will play at 5:00 and the varsity game will follow.