Lady Cougars beats Rudder 74-63 setting up 19-5A showdown with Magnolia West Tuesday

The College Station Lady Cougars beat Rudder Friday night 74-63 at the Armory.

Nea Johnson leading the way with 21 points, while Rebekah Hailey added 17.

The victory keeps College Station's District 19-5A Championship hopes alive. The Lady Cougars will host Magnolia West Tuesday night at Cougar Gym with the winner claiming the title and number one seed going into the playoffs.

Rudder can still qualify for the playoffs and will need to beat Magnolia on Tuesday night on the road.

Both games are scheduled to tip off at 6:30pm.