Lady Cougars claim 19-5A title with win over Magnolia West

The College Station Lady Cougars clinched the District 19-5A Championship Tuesday night with a 53-48 win over Magnolia West at Cougar Gym.

College Station built a 10 point lead in the 3rd quarter, but Magnolia West rallied behind Kamryn Jones, who lead all scorers with 19 points to tie the game at 42 with two minutes to play.

The Lady Cougars outscored Magnolia West 11-6 down the stretch.

Na'layjah Johnson lead College Station (27-7, 12-2) with 15 points, while Rebekah Hailey added 12 and Mia Rivers tossed in 10.