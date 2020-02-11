Lady Cougars get win over A&M Consolidated

The College Station Lady Cougars defeated the A&M Consolidated Tigers 2-0 Tuesday night at Tiger Field to improve to 5-0 in district 19-5A and 9-6 overall.

At the 25:00 mark of the first half, Kingsley Cashion played a long ball behind the Tiger defense to Olivia Riechman. Riechman's initial shot was deflected by the goalie before she tapped in the deflection for a 1-0 lead. The Cougars struck again with 17 minutes left in the first half. Adriana Wagner won a ball in the Cougs defensive half and passed the ball out wide to Carley Deuel. Deuel dribbled down the right side before crossing the ball across the face of the Tiger goal to Kayla Vasquez on the back post. Vasquez scored to move the score to 2-0. Keira Herron had the shutout for the Lady Cougars, with the support of a solid defensive effort.

The Lady Cougar JV defeated A&M Consolidated 2-0. Shaley Lewis and Kalan Breedlove each had one goal. Jenna Black had one assist, and Mackenzie Martin recorded the shutout in goal.

Next action for the Lady Cougars will be Friday at home against Magnolia, with the JV starting at 5:00 p.m. and the varsity at 7:00 p.m.